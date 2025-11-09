Milwaukee faces Little Rock in non-conference matchup

Little Rock Trojans (1-0) at Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on Little Rock…

Little Rock Trojans (1-0) at Milwaukee Panthers (1-1)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on Little Rock in out-of-conference play.

Milwaukee went 13-3 at home last season while going 21-11 overall. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shoot 44.7% from the field last season.

Little Rock finished 13-9 in OVC action and 9-7 on the road last season. The Trojans averaged 9.0 steals, 5.2 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

