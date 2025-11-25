Milwaukee earns 125-70 win over Dominican (Ill.) with 20 points from Amar Augillard

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Amar Augillard had 20 points in Milwaukee’s 125-70 victory over Dominican (lll.) on Tuesday. Augillard added eight…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Amar Augillard had 20 points in Milwaukee’s 125-70 victory over Dominican (lll.) on Tuesday.

Augillard added eight rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (3-4). Sekou Konneh and Seth Hubbard both scored 17 points. Konneh shot 8 of 9 from the field and added nine rebounds. Hubbard shot 6 of 11 from the field and a perfect 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Frank Paszkowski finished with 17 points and two blocks for the Stars. Antony Fernandez added 12 points for Dominican.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

