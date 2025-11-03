Live Radio
Milwaukee begins season at home against Hampton

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:43 AM

Hampton Pirates at Milwaukee Panthers

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee begins the season at home against Hampton.

Milwaukee finished 21-11 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Panthers averaged 7.7 steals, 3.3 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

Hampton went 17-16 overall with a 4-9 record on the road a season ago. The Pirates averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 13.0 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

