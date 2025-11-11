Mills leads Liberty against JMU after 21-point performance

Liberty Lady Flames (2-0) at James Madison Dukes (2-1) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits JMU…

Liberty Lady Flames (2-0) at James Madison Dukes (2-1)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits JMU after Avery Mills scored 21 points in Liberty’s 69-53 win against the East Carolina Pirates.

JMU went 30-6 overall with a 16-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Dukes averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 1.4 bench points last season.

Liberty went 8-5 on the road and 26-7 overall a season ago. The Flames averaged 15.3 assists per game on 27.0 made field goals last season.

