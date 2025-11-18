Miller’s 16 help Murray State beat Little Rock 89-68

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Mason Miller scored 16 points as Murray State beat Little Rock 89-68 on Tuesday. Miller went…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Mason Miller scored 16 points as Murray State beat Little Rock 89-68 on Tuesday.

Miller went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Racers (4-1). Brayden Shorter scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Javon Jackson shot 4 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Johnathan Lawson led the way for the Trojans (2-3) with 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Little Rock also got 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks from Tuongthach Gatkek. Terrion Burgess also had 14 points.

Murray State took the lead for good about eight minutes into the game and the score was 43-23 at halftime, with Miller racking up 10 points. Murray State pulled away with an 11-2 run in the second half to extend a 21-point lead to 30 points. The Racers outscored Little Rock by one point in the final half, as Shorter led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

