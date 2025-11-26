Miller scores 19 as Portland State defeats Utah Tech 68-63

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Terri Miller Jr.’s 19 points helped Portland State defeat Utah Tech 68-63 on Tuesday night.…

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Terri Miller Jr.’s 19 points helped Portland State defeat Utah Tech 68-63 on Tuesday night.

Miller shot 7 of 11 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Vikings (4-2). Tre-Vaughn Minott added 16 points while going 7 of 14 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had 16 rebounds. Jaylin Henderson shot 1 of 7 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Ethan Potter led the way for the Trailblazers (4-5) with 18 points. Utah Tech also got 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Chance Trujillo. Tanner Davis also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.