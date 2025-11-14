Miller leads SMU against Butler after 28-point game

Butler Bulldogs (3-0) at SMU Mustangs (3-0) Dallas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Butler after Kevin Miller…

Butler Bulldogs (3-0) at SMU Mustangs (3-0)

Dallas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Butler after Kevin Miller scored 28 points in SMU’s 102-91 win over the Murray State Racers.

SMU went 24-11 overall with a 13-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mustangs averaged 79.9 points per game last season, 15.5 from the free-throw line and 23.7 from deep.

Butler went 7-15 in Big East play and 2-9 on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 74.7 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range last season.

