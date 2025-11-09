Miller leads Oklahoma State against Texas A&M after 21-point performance

Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2.5;…

Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State takes on Texas A&M after Vyctorius Miller scored 21 points in Oklahoma State’s 95-71 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Oklahoma State went 13-4 at home a season ago while going 17-18 overall. The Cowboys allowed opponents to score 76.3 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.

Texas A&M went 23-11 overall last season while going 5-5 on the road. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 68.7 points per game and shot 40.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

