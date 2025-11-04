Miller, Coleman pace Oklahoma State in 95-71 win over Oral Roberts

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Vyctorius Miller scored a game-high 21 points and reserve Christian Coleman had a double-double and Oklahoma…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Vyctorius Miller scored a game-high 21 points and reserve Christian Coleman had a double-double and Oklahoma State used the second half to break open a close game and beat Oral Roberts 95-71 on Tuesday night.

In a season-opener for both teams, Coleman scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Parsa Fallah scored 15 points, Jaylen Curry 13 and backup Andrija Vukovic 11 for the Cowboys, who had a 52-37 rebounding advantage.

Ty Harper scored 18 points for the Golden Eagles. Jack Turner added 14 and Ofri Naveh had 11.

Despite the Cowboys building a 22-12 lead, Oral Roberts fought back and took leads of 39-37 and 41-39 before Oklahoma State outscored the Golden Eagles 11-5 in the final 2:34 of the first half.

After intermission, Oklahoma State increased its defensive pressure and quickly pulled away. After forcing Oral Roberts into just four first-half turnovers, the Cowboys forced 11 in the second.

Curry’s basket with 11:42 remaining and 3-pointer less than a minute later made it 70-57 and the Cowboys stayed up by double digits for the remainder.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.