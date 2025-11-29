Millender hits six 3s as Georgia beats Tennessee Tech 123-81

Athens, Ga. (AP) — Marcus Millender scored 22 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Jeremiah Wilkinson added 20 as Georgia rolled…

Athens, Ga. (AP) — Marcus Millender scored 22 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Jeremiah Wilkinson added 20 as Georgia rolled past Tennessee Tech 123-81 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 62-36 halftime lead. Kanon Catchings contributed 17 points and seven rebounds, and Blue Cain and Justin Abson both added 12 points as Georgia shot 55% from the field and 49% from 3-point range. The Bulldogs dominated the boards 45-33 and forced 14 turnovers that turned into 33 points.

The Golden Eagles were paced by Ty Owens, who scored 16 points. C.J. McPherson scored 15 and Mekhi Turner 12. Tennessee Tech struggled to keep pace, though, shooting 41% overall and 18% from 3-point range.

Georgia’s second-half surge featured fast-break baskets and a series of triples that pushed the lead beyond 40 points midway through the half.

Georgia has reached 120 points twice this year. The school record is 138 points against Arkansas A&M in 1967.

Up Next

Georgia will travel to Florida State for an ACC-SEC showdown on Dec 2.

Tennessee Tech heads to Lipscomb on Dec. 3.

