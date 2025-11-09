Miles has 22 points and 9 assists, Hunter scores 20; No. 17 TCU women beat Sam Houston 88-46

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles had 22 points and nine assists, Donovyn Hunter added 20 points and six…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles had 22 points and nine assists, Donovyn Hunter added 20 points and six assists, and the No. 17 TCU women beat Sam Houston 88-46 on Sunday night.

Miles, a graduate transfer from Notre Dame, made 8 of 11 from the field and Hunter was 7of-11 shooting, 5 of 8 from 3-point range, for TCU (2-0), which shot 58% overall and limited the Bearkats to 29% (19 of 66) shooting. Clara Silva added nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Horned Frogs.

Silva scored six points as TCU opened the game with a 13-0 run — as Sam Houston missed its first eight shots and went scoreless for the first five-plus minutes — and led by double figures for the final 33 1/2 minutes.

Fanta Kone led Sam Houston (1-1) with 13 points and Aysia Ward-Strong scored 10.

TCU outrebounded the Bearkats 47-30 and, despite Sam Houston grabbing 14 offensive rebounds to the Horned Frogs’ 13, had an 11-2 advantage in second-chance points.

Up next

Sam Houston plays Tuesday at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

TCU hosts Tennessee State on Wednesday.

