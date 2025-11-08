Mikey Lewis scores 28 to propel Saint Mary’s to 87-66 victory over Chattanooga

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Lewis’ 28 points helped Saint Mary’s defeat Chattanooga 87-66 on Friday night. Lewis added five…

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Lewis’ 28 points helped Saint Mary’s defeat Chattanooga 87-66 on Friday night.

Lewis added five assists and three steals for the Gaels (2-0). Paulius Murauskas scored 22 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 8 for 9 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds and five assists. Andrew McKeever shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Mocs (1-1) were led by Tedrick Washington Jr., who posted 13 points. Billy Smith added 11 points and Jordan Frison finished with 10 points and six assists.

Saint Mary’s took the lead with 15:29 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Lewis led the team in scoring with 17 points in the first half to help put them up 48-33 at the break. Saint Mary’s (CA) pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 19 points.

