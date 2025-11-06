Middle Tennessee visits Saint Louis following Nugent’s 24-point game

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) at Saint Louis Billikens (0-1) St. Louis; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) at Saint Louis Billikens (0-1)

St. Louis; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis takes on Middle Tennessee after Zya Nugent scored 24 points in Saint Louis’ 70-66 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

Saint Louis went 15-19 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Billikens averaged 17.9 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 1.2 bench points last season.

Middle Tennessee went 10-6 on the road and 26-9 overall a season ago. The Blue Raiders averaged 64.0 points per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

