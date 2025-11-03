Middle Tennessee tips off season at home against Tennessee State

Tennessee State Tigers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee starts the…

Tennessee State Tigers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee starts the season at home against Tennessee State.

Middle Tennessee went 26-9 overall last season while going 13-0 at home. The Blue Raiders averaged 16.8 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second-chance points and 0.1 bench points last season.

Tennessee State went 10-21 overall last season while going 3-14 on the road. The Tigers gave up 72.6 points per game while committing 20.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

