Middle Tennessee hosts Tennessee State for season opener

Tennessee State Tigers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts Tennessee State in the season opener.

Middle Tennessee finished 26-9 overall a season ago while going 13-0 at home. The Blue Raiders averaged 11.6 assists per game on 22.7 made field goals last season.

Tennessee State finished 10-21 overall last season while going 3-14 on the road. The Tigers averaged 64.7 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 17.3 off of turnovers and 13.1 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

