Middle Tennessee defeats Evansville 77-72

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Kamari Lands scored 23 points as Middle Tennessee beat Evansville 77-72 on Wednesday.

Lands shot 6 for 14 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Blue Raiders (3-0). Jahvin Carter shot 7 for 15 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Sean Smith shot 8 for 13, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Connor Turnbull led the Purple Aces (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Evansville also got 14 points and six rebounds from Keishon Porter. Bryce Quinet also had 14 points and three steals.

Middle Tennessee went into halftime ahead of Evansville 36-28. Lands scored 13 points in the half. Middle Tennessee used an 8-0 run in the second half to build an 18-point lead at 55-37 with 12:06 left.

