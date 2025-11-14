Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders to play the Rice Owls Saturday

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-1) at Rice Owls (1-1) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts Middle Tennessee.…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-1) at Rice Owls (1-1)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts Middle Tennessee.

Rice finished 11-5 at home a season ago while going 17-17 overall. The Owls averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 0.7 bench points last season.

Middle Tennessee went 26-9 overall with a 10-6 record on the road last season. The Blue Raiders averaged 64.0 points per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 30.8% from behind the arc last season.

