Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders face the George Washington Revolutionaries

George Washington Revolutionaries (5-1) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee takes on George Washington in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Blue Raiders are 4-1 in non-conference play. Middle Tennessee averages 87.4 points while outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per game.

The Revolutionaries are 5-1 in non-conference play. George Washington is fourth in the A-10 with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Rafael Castro averaging 8.2.

Middle Tennessee averages 87.4 points, 16.4 more per game than the 71.0 George Washington gives up. George Washington scores 20.3 more points per game (90.7) than Middle Tennessee gives up (70.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamari Lands is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Alec Oglesby is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Tre Dinkins averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Castro is averaging 13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

