Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the McNeese Cowboys square off in George Town, Cayman Islands

McNeese Cowboys (5-1) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-2)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee takes on McNeese at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Blue Raiders are 4-2 in non-conference play. Middle Tennessee ranks fourth in the CUSA with 16.5 assists per game led by Jahvin Carter averaging 3.7.

The Cowboys have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. McNeese ranks seventh in the Southland with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacolb Cole averaging 4.5.

Middle Tennessee makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (35.7%). McNeese scores 22.5 more points per game (96.5) than Middle Tennessee gives up to opponents (74.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is shooting 47.5% and averaging 12.7 points for the Blue Raiders. Alec Oglesby is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Larry Johnson is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Cowboys. Tyshawn Archie is averaging 12.8 points and 2.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.