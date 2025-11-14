Michaeli scores 20, Malone chips in 17 for Colorado in 97-88 win against Providence

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Alon Michaeli scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds, Elijah Malone added 17 points and seven…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Alon Michaeli scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds, Elijah Malone added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Colorado defeated Providence 97-88 on Friday night.

Isaiah Johnson and Barrington Hargress each added 15 points for the Buffaloes (3-0), and Hargress dished out a game-high 11 assists.

The Buffs shot 52% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, and led for all but 2:11 of game time. The Friars (2-2) took their only lead early in the second half, and Colorado answered 20 seconds later on a Malone jumper in the paint.

Jason Edwards paced the Friars with 24 points on 7-of-16 shooting, and Jaylin Sellers added 15 points thanks to a 10-for-11 night at the free-throw line.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two programs; Providence’s first-ever game in the state of Colorado. Current Friar head coach Kim English was previously a member of Colorado’s coaching staff from 2017-19.

