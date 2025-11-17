Michaeli leads Colorado against Alabama State after 20-point showing

Alabama State Hornets (2-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -18.5; over/under…

Alabama State Hornets (2-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (3-0)

Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -18.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Alabama State after Alon Michaeli scored 20 points in Colorado’s 97-88 victory against the Providence Friars.

Colorado went 14-21 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The Buffaloes averaged 69.7 points per game last season, 31.2 in the paint, 11.3 off of turnovers and 10.4 on fast breaks.

Alabama State went 6-10 on the road and 20-16 overall a season ago. The Hornets shot 40.5% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

