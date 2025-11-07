Michael Collins Jr., Garry Clark help Utah State slip past VCU 80-77

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Michael Collins Jr. scored 22 points to lead Utah State and Garry Clark sealed the victory…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Michael Collins Jr. scored 22 points to lead Utah State and Garry Clark sealed the victory with a layup with 15 seconds left as the Aggies took down VCU 80-77 on Friday night.

Collins shot 8 of 15 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line for the Aggies (2-0). Mason Falslev scored 18 points and added three steals. Clark shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Nyk Lewis led the way for the Rams (1-1) with 19 points and two steals. Jadrian Tracey added 16 points and Ahmad Nowell scored 12.

Utah State went into the half ahead of VCU 45-36. Collins scored 14 points in the half. Falslev scored a team-high 10 points for Utah State in the second half.

