Michael Ajayi and Finley Bizjack lead Butler to 79-72 win over South Carolina

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Ajayi had 15 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks on Friday and Finley Bizjack scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half to help Butler beat South Carolina 79-72 at the Greenbrier Tip-Off.

Jamie Kaiser Jr. added 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting and Jalen Jackson scored 10 points for Butler (4-1)

The Bulldogs never trailed and used a 10-0 run midway through the first half to take a 12-point lead with 7:17 left until halftime. Yame Butler stole a pass from Meechie Johnson, was fouled and hit two free throws before Ajayi blocked a shot that led to a fast-break layup by Kaiser to cap the spurt.

Johnson led South Carolina (4-1) with 24 points and Mike Sharavjamts and Eli Ellis added 13 points apiece.

Kobe Knox and Ellis sandwiched 3s around a layup by Sharavjamts to trim South Carolina’s deficit to 56-52 midway through the second half. Drayton Jones answered with a dunk before Bizjack hit a 3-pointer that made it a nine-point lead and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs shot 61% (14 of 23) in the second half and made 27 of 56 (48%) overall while they outscored South Carolina 42-32 in points in the paint. Butler outrebounded the Gamecocks 47-26, which included a 15-9 advantage on the offensive glass, and outscored them 23-10 in second-chance points.

It was the first-ever matchup between the programs.

