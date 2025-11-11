Micah Gray scores 25 and No. 20 Oklahoma State women beat Prairie View A&M 105-55

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Micah Gray scored 25 points, Achol Akot had 15 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Micah Gray scored 25 points, Achol Akot had 15 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals, and No. 20 Oklahoma State beat Prairie View A&M 105-55 on Tuesday.

Oklahoma State (5-0) scored 100-plus points for the fourth time this season.

Gray scored 16 points in the first half, Haleigh Timmer added 14 and Akot had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists to help Oklahoma State take a 49-15 lead.

Alana Shields scored 11 of Prairie View’s 15 first-half points after going 5 of 11 from the field, while the rest of her teammates were 3 of 14.

Timmer finished with 20 points for Oklahoma State. Lena Girardi, the Big 12 freshman of the week, added 15 points. The Cowgirls went 13 of 38 from behind the arc and shot 50% overall.

Shields scored 16 points and CJ Wilson added 12 for Prairie View A&M (0-3), which is in its first season under the direction of head coach Tai Dillard. Crystal Schultz scored 10.

The Lady Panthers turned it over 29 times, leading to 35 points.

The Cowgirls led by as many as 50 points in the second half.

Up next

Prairie View returns home to play NAIA-member Texas College on Friday.

Oklahoma State, which closed its five-game home stretch to open the campaign, has a week off before playing at St. John’s on Nov. 19.

