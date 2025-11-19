Miami (OH) takes on Mercyhurst, seeks 4th straight win

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-2) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-0) Oxford, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) comes into…

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-2) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-0)

Oxford, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) comes into a matchup against Mercyhurst as winners of three consecutive games.

Miami (OH) went 25-9 overall last season while going 15-1 at home. The RedHawks allowed opponents to score 72.7 points per game and shoot 44.5% from the field last season.

The Lakers are 1-2 on the road. Mercyhurst is the best team in the NEC giving up only 61.6 points per game while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

