Miami (OH) squares off against UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-6) vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-0)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro and Miami (OH) square off in Jacksonville, Florida.

The RedHawks are 5-0 in non-conference play. Miami (OH) leads the MAC with 95.8 points and is shooting 53.7%.

The Spartans are 1-6 in non-conference play. UNC Greensboro ranks ninth in the SoCon with 29.7 rebounds per game led by Justin Neely averaging 11.6.

Miami (OH) makes 53.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (46.7%). UNC Greensboro averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Miami (OH) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brant Byers averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Evan Ipsaro is shooting 54.1% and averaging 14.2 points.

Neely is averaging 13.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Spartans. Donald Whitehead Jr. is averaging 13.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

