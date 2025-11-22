Live Radio
Miami (OH) hosts UAPB following Scott’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 5:01 AM

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-7) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-0)

Oxford, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on Miami (OH) after Jaquan Scott scored 23 points in UAPB’s 98-70 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Miami (OH) went 25-9 overall a season ago while going 15-1 at home. The RedHawks gave up 72.7 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

The Golden Lions are 0-7 on the road. UAPB allows 96.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 29.2 points per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

