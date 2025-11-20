Live Radio
Miami (OH) faces Mercyhurst, seeks 4th straight victory

The Associated Press

November 20, 2025, 4:42 AM

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-2) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-0)

Oxford, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -15.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) heads into a matchup against Mercyhurst as winners of three consecutive games.

Miami (OH) went 25-9 overall last season while going 15-1 at home. The RedHawks shot 48.1% from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Lakers are 1-2 on the road. Mercyhurst has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

