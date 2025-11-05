Miami Hurricanes welcome the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Thursday

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at Miami Hurricanes (1-0) Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) takes on…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at Miami Hurricanes (1-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) takes on Bethune-Cookman.

Miami (FL) finished 14-15 overall a season ago while going 10-7 at home. The Hurricanes averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 32.9 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

Bethune-Cookman went 10-21 overall with a 2-14 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 9.9 steals, 3.2 blocks and 18.4 turnovers per game last season.

