Miami Hurricanes take on the No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-1) vs. Miami Hurricanes (5-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) squares off against No. 24 Oklahoma State at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Hurricanes have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Miami (FL) is ninth in the ACC scoring 74.3 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Cowgirls are 7-1 in non-conference play. Oklahoma State is eighth in college basketball with 16.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Achol Akot averaging 3.8.

Miami (FL)’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State has shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 12.7 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vittoria Blasigh averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Ra Shaya Kyle is shooting 62.7% and averaging 17.5 points.

Micah Gray is averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cowgirls. Lena Girardi is averaging 14.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

