Miami Hurricanes take on the George Washington Revolutionaries

George Washington Revolutionaries (2-4) vs. Miami Hurricanes (4-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) takes on George Washington at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Hurricanes are 4-1 in non-conference play. Miami (FL) is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Revolutionaries have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. George Washington gives up 66.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Miami (FL)’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game George Washington allows. George Washington averages 13.4 more points per game (65.0) than Miami (FL) gives up to opponents (51.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra Shaya Kyle is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Gal Raviv is averaging 11.4 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 42.4%.

Kamari Sims is averaging 10.3 points for the Revolutionaries. Colleen Phiri is averaging 9.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

