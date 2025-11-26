Miami Hurricanes and the No. 9 BYU Cougars meet in Orlando, Florida

BYU Cougars (4-1) vs. Miami Hurricanes (5-1) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) takes on No.…

BYU Cougars (4-1) vs. Miami Hurricanes (5-1)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) takes on No. 9 BYU at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

The Hurricanes have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Miami (FL) scores 92.2 points while outscoring opponents by 27.9 points per game.

The Cougars have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. BYU ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by AJ Dybantsa averaging 5.6.

Miami (FL) makes 53.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). BYU averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Miami (FL) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tru Washington averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Malik Reneau is shooting 58.3% and averaging 21.5 points.

Richie Saunders is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Dybantsa is averaging 19.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.