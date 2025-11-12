Miami (FL) takes on Florida Atlantic for cross-conference contest

Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) at Miami Hurricanes (2-0) Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes…

Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) at Miami Hurricanes (2-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on Miami (FL) for a non-conference matchup.

Miami (FL) went 14-15 overall a season ago while going 10-7 at home. The Hurricanes averaged 69.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.8 last season.

Florida Atlantic went 11-21 overall last season while going 2-12 on the road. The Owls averaged 60.2 points per game while shooting 36.8% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

