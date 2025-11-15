Live Radio
Miami (FL) squares off against No. 10 Florida in Jacksonville, Florida

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 4:42 AM

Florida Gators (2-1) vs. Miami Hurricanes (3-0)

Jacksonville, Florida; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) takes on No. 10 Florida in Jacksonville, Florida.

Miami (FL) went 7-24 overall with a 4-7 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Hurricanes averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 12.0 on free throws and 21.6 from deep.

Florida finished 36-4 overall with an 18-0 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Gators averaged 84.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

