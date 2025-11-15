Miami (FL) squares off against No. 10 Florida in Jacksonville, Florida

Florida Gators (2-1) vs. Miami Hurricanes (3-0) Jacksonville, Florida; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) takes on No.…

Florida Gators (2-1) vs. Miami Hurricanes (3-0)

Jacksonville, Florida; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) takes on No. 10 Florida in Jacksonville, Florida.

Miami (FL) went 7-24 overall with a 4-7 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Hurricanes averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 12.0 on free throws and 21.6 from deep.

Florida finished 36-4 overall with an 18-0 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Gators averaged 84.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.