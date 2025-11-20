Miami (FL) plays Elon following Reneau’s 22-point game

Elon Phoenix (3-1) at Miami Hurricanes (3-1) Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -20.5; over/under…

Elon Phoenix (3-1) at Miami Hurricanes (3-1)

Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -20.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Elon after Malik Reneau scored 22 points in Miami (FL)’s 82-68 loss to the Florida Gators.

Miami (FL) went 7-10 at home a season ago while going 7-24 overall. The Hurricanes averaged 74.0 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point distance last season.

Elon went 17-16 overall last season while going 6-9 on the road. The Phoenix averaged 73.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.