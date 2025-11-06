Miami (FL) plays Bethune-Cookman in non-conference showdown

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at Miami Hurricanes (1-0) Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits Miami (FL)…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at Miami Hurricanes (1-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits Miami (FL) for a non-conference matchup.

Miami (FL) went 14-15 overall with a 10-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hurricanes averaged 69.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.8 last season.

Bethune-Cookman went 2-14 on the road and 10-21 overall a season ago. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 62.4 points per game and shot 38.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.