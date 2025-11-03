Miami (FL) hosts Jacksonville for season opener

Jacksonville Dolphins at Miami Hurricanes Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -21 BOTTOM LINE: Miami…

Jacksonville Dolphins at Miami Hurricanes

Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -21

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Jacksonville in the season opener.

Miami (FL) went 7-24 overall a season ago while going 7-10 at home. The Hurricanes shot 45.9% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

Jacksonville finished 19-14 overall a season ago while going 7-9 on the road. The Dolphins averaged 13.7 assists per game on 26.5 made field goals last season.

