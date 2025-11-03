Miami (FL) hosts Hofstra to start season

Hofstra Pride at Miami Hurricanes Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Hofstra in the…

Hofstra Pride at Miami Hurricanes

Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Hofstra in the season opener.

Miami (FL) went 10-7 at home a season ago while going 14-15 overall. The Hurricanes gave up 70.8 points per game while committing 15.1 fouls last season.

Hofstra finished 9-10 in CAA games and 6-9 on the road a season ago. The Pride averaged 58.4 points per game last season, 23.6 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 4.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

