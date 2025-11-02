Miami (FL) hosts Hofstra to begin season

Hofstra Pride at Miami Hurricanes Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Hofstra in the…

Hofstra Pride at Miami Hurricanes

Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Hofstra in the season opener.

Miami (FL) went 14-15 overall with a 10-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hurricanes averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 32.9 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

Hofstra went 6-9 on the road and 14-16 overall last season. The Pride averaged 58.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.1 last season.

