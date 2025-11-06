Miami (FL) hosts Bethune-Cookman after Heady’s 21-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at Miami Hurricanes (1-0) Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -16.5; over/under…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at Miami Hurricanes (1-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -16.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits Miami (FL) after Quentin Heady scored 21 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 95-90 overtime loss to the Auburn Tigers.

Miami (FL) went 7-10 at home a season ago while going 7-24 overall. The Hurricanes gave up 80.6 points per game while committing 14.6 fouls last season.

Bethune-Cookman finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 7-12 on the road. The Wildcats shot 42.8% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range last season.

