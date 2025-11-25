Mgbako scores 19 points, Texas A&M hits 42 FTs in 120-84 win over MVSU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Mackenzie Mgbako scored 19 points, Zach Clemence and Ruben Dominguez added 15 points apiece, and…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Mackenzie Mgbako scored 19 points, Zach Clemence and Ruben Dominguez added 15 points apiece, and Texas A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 120-84 on Tuesday night.

Jamie Vinson scored 12 points, Marcus Hill had 11 and Josh Holloway 10 points for Texas A&M.

Mississippi Valley State (1-7) has lost six in a row.

Texas A&M (5-2), which beat Manhattan 109-68 on Friday, scored at least 100 points for the second consecutive game and the third time this season. Coming into the season, the Aggies hadn’t scored in triple digits since a 102-52 win over Dallas Christian on Dec. 21, 2021.

MVSU shot 51% (30 of 59) from the field and hit 10 3-pointers, but Texas A&M scored 46 points off 31 MVSU turnovers — 18 in the first half — and outscored the Delta Devils 42-14 from the free-throw line, where the Aggies shot 84%.

Texas A&M 42 made free throws were the second most, and its 50 attempt were fifth most, in program history. The Aggies made 46 free throws on 67 attempts against Pepperdine on Dec. 22, 1954. Texas A&M’s 120 points were its most since the Aggies scores 127 in a 47-point win over Houston Baptist on Dec. 6, 1975.

