Meyer scores 24 in UAB’s 80-72 victory against South Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jacob Meyer had 24 points in UAB’s 80-72 win against South Alabama on Friday.

Meyer went 9 of 18 from the field (6 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Blazers (4-2). Daniel Rivera scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Ahmad Robinson shot 4 for 10, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc, to finish with 12 points.

The Jaguars (6-1) were led in scoring by Chaze Harris, who finished with 25 points and four assists. South Alabama also got 18 points from Adam Olsen. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Jaguars.

UAB led South Alabama at the half, 36-26, with KyeRon Lindsay (11 points) its high scorer before the break. Meyer scored 17 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead UAB to an eight-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

