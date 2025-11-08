Meyer scores 18 off the bench, Wyoming downs CSU Fullerton 92-82

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Nasir Meyer helped lead Wyoming over CSU Fullerton on Saturday with 18 points off of the…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Nasir Meyer helped lead Wyoming over CSU Fullerton on Saturday with 18 points off of the bench in a 92-82 victory.

Meyer also contributed five rebounds for the Cowboys (2-0). Damarion Dennis scored 16 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line. Khaden Bennett had 15 points and shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Jefferson Monegro and Bryce Cofield each scored 21 points for the Titans (1-1). Landon Seaman finished with 12 points.

Wyoming entered halftime tied with CSU Fullerton 38-38. Meyer’s 3-pointer with 13:14 remaining in the second half gave Wyoming the lead for good at 56-55.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

