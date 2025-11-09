Metheny scores 28, Liberty downs Florida Atlantic 88-68

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaden Metheny scored 28 points as Liberty beat Florida Atlantic 88-68 on Sunday. Metheny shot 11…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaden Metheny scored 28 points as Liberty beat Florida Atlantic 88-68 on Sunday.

Metheny shot 11 for 16, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Flames (3-0). Brett Decker Jr. scored 19 points, shooting 7 for 14, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. JJ Harper had 13 points and went 5 of 6 from the field.

Devin Vanterpool finished with 24 points and two steals for the Owls (2-1). Kanaan Carlyle and Amar Amkou added eight points apiece for Florida Atlantic.

Liberty took the lead with 18:53 left in the first half and did not trail again. Metheny led his team in scoring with 21 points in the first half to help put them up 48-30 at the break. Liberty extended its lead to 83-57 during the second half, fueled by a 10-2 scoring run. Decker scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

