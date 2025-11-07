Merrimack Warriors to visit the Rhode Island Rams Friday

Merrimack Warriors (1-0) at Rhode Island Rams (1-0) Kingston, Rhode Island; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts…

Merrimack Warriors (1-0) at Rhode Island Rams (1-0)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts Merrimack.

Rhode Island went 17-16 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The Rams averaged 60.2 points per game last season, 27.8 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 9.3 on fast breaks.

Merrimack finished 3-13 on the road and 14-17 overall last season. The Warriors averaged 59.5 points per game while shooting 38.0% from the field and 28.1% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

