Merrimack visits Tarleton State following Johnson’s 32-point game

Merrimack Warriors (0-2) at Tarleton State Texans (1-2) Stephenville, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces Merrimack…

Merrimack Warriors (0-2) at Tarleton State Texans (1-2)

Stephenville, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces Merrimack after Dior Johnson scored 32 points in Tarleton State’s 85-77 victory against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

Tarleton State went 12-20 overall with a 10-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Texans averaged 10.5 assists per game on 21.8 made field goals last season.

Merrimack went 15-7 in MAAC action and 9-8 on the road a season ago. The Warriors averaged 65.6 points per game last season, 10.0 from the free-throw line and 24 from 3-point range.

