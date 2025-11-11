Merrimack visits Tarleton State after Johnson’s 32-point outing

Merrimack Warriors (0-2) at Tarleton State Texans (1-2) Stephenville, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -4.5; over/under…

Merrimack Warriors (0-2) at Tarleton State Texans (1-2)

Stephenville, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts Merrimack after Dior Johnson scored 32 points in Tarleton State’s 85-77 victory against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

Tarleton State went 10-3 at home a season ago while going 12-20 overall. The Texans shot 43.2% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

Merrimack went 18-15 overall last season while going 9-8 on the road. The Warriors averaged 65.6 points per game last season, 10.0 from the free-throw line and 24 from beyond the arc.

