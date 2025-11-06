Merrimack to visit Rhode Island Friday

Merrimack Warriors (1-0) at Rhode Island Rams (1-0) Kingston, Rhode Island; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts…

Merrimack Warriors (1-0) at Rhode Island Rams (1-0)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts Merrimack.

Rhode Island finished 17-16 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Rams averaged 12.6 assists per game on 22.7 made field goals last season.

Merrimack finished 10-12 in MAAC play and 3-13 on the road a season ago. The Warriors averaged 59.5 points per game while shooting 38.0% from the field and 28.1% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

