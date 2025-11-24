Merrimack takes on Boston College following Roman’s 26-point game

Merrimack Warriors (2-3) at Boston College Eagles (3-4) Boston; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on Boston College…

Merrimack Warriors (2-3) at Boston College Eagles (3-4)

Boston; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on Boston College after Madison Roman scored 26 points in Merrimack’s 80-73 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Eagles have gone 3-2 at home. Boston College is ninth in the ACC with 14.6 assists per game led by Athena Tomlinson averaging 7.3.

The Warriors are 0-2 in road games. Merrimack leads the MAAC with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Roman averaging 2.8.

Boston College averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Merrimack allows. Merrimack averages 11.2 more points per game (73.6) than Boston College allows to opponents (62.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Carmody is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Eagles. Teionni McDaniel is averaging 12.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 38.5%.

Mia Fiore is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Warriors. Roman is averaging 12.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.