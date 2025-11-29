Mercyhurst visits West Virginia following Lemelman’s 21-point showing

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-4) at West Virginia Mountaineers (5-2) Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst visits West…

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-4) at West Virginia Mountaineers (5-2)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst visits West Virginia after Jake Lemelman scored 21 points in Mercyhurst’s 69-60 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Mountaineers have gone 5-0 in home games. West Virginia is second in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.3 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Lakers are 1-4 in road games. Mercyhurst ranks eighth in the NEC shooting 29.8% from 3-point range.

West Virginia averages 71.3 points, 6.6 more per game than the 64.7 Mercyhurst gives up. Mercyhurst averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.4 per game West Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Brenen Lorient is averaging 11.3 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 47.6%.

Bernie Blunt is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Lakers. Lemelman is averaging 14.0 points and 2.7 rebounds.

